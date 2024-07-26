Delap Wealth Advisory LLC Takes Position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Delap Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 3,349.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 410,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 398,306 shares during the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,344,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,415,000. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Maravai LifeSciences

In other news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 9,940,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $97,520,954.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,150,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,671,549.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVI has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Price Performance

MRVI stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.78. The stock had a trading volume of 380,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,828. The company has a quick ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $12.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.79.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $64.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.84 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 47.81%. Analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Maravai LifeSciences

(Free Report)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.