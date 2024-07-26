Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Raised to $1,090.00 at Barclays

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $1,089.00 to $1,090.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DECK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $825.00 to $887.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,200.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $835.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,033.81.

NYSE DECK traded up $67.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $909.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,562. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $484.02 and a twelve month high of $1,106.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $970.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $888.57.

Deckers Outdoor shares are going to split on Tuesday, September 17th. The 6-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 17th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 17th.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.93. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The firm had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 30.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total transaction of $4,299,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at $12,526,418.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total transaction of $4,299,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at $12,526,418.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 153 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,077.93, for a total value of $164,923.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,108 shares of company stock valued at $23,919,671 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 945 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.5% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 995 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,144 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 11.3% in the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 247 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

