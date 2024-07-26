DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a decrease of 47.0% from the June 30th total of 68,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

DatChat Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ DATS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.52. 11,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,274. The company has a market cap of $4.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.40. DatChat has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $6.51.

DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter.

About DatChat

DatChat, Inc a communication software company, develops mobile messaging application. The company offers DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network, a mobile application that gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. It develops a blockchain-based decentralized communications platform that allows consumers and businesses to connect directly with each other.

