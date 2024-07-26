DA Davidson Weighs in on BCB Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCBP)

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of BCB Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BCB Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.25 per share.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on BCB Bancorp from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Shares of BCBP opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $214.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.73. BCB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $13.90.

BCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark D. Hogan acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 83,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,184.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark D. Hogan purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 83,352 shares in the company, valued at $825,184.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tara L. French purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $26,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 16,422 shares of company stock valued at $163,776. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BCB Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its position in BCB Bancorp by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 177,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 30,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BCB Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 775,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,099,000 after acquiring an additional 25,064 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in BCB Bancorp by 51.7% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 53,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 18,327 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in BCB Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in BCB Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $164,000. 36.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

