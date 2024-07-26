CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 29.58%. The company had revenue of $125.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. CVB Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CVBF stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $19.63. 218,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,864. CVB Financial has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $21.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

In other CVB Financial news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. bought 4,610 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 665,121 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,641,936. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George A. Borba, Jr. purchased 34,200 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $546,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 660,511 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,561,570.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 39,910 shares of company stock worth $638,669. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company's stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVBF shares. Hovde Group cut CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of CVB Financial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

