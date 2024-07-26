Curis (CRIS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Curis to post earnings of ($1.70) per share for the quarter.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 million. Curis had a negative net margin of 486.45% and a negative return on equity of 224.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Curis to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Curis Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRIS traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.00. 7,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,405. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.86. Curis has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $17.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 3.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Curis in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Curis in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, which is in a Phase 1/2 open-label, single arm expansion trial in patients with relapsed or refractory, or R/R, AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.

