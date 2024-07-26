CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 404.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Delta Global Management LP bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,440,000. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $487,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 300.5% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 48,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,683,000 after purchasing an additional 36,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRWD. Guggenheim downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.16.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $255.81. 7,282,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,028,145. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.52 and a 1 year high of $398.33. The company has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 475.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $355.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total value of $3,900,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,136,012.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total value of $3,900,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,297 shares in the company, valued at $7,136,012.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 15,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total value of $4,807,027.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,815,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,675 shares of company stock valued at $76,931,522. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

