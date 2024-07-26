Crewe Advisors LLC Takes Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZO. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE:AZO traded up $95.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3,036.80. 186,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,559. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,375.35 and a 52-week high of $3,256.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,873.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,902.63. The company has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $34.12 EPS. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,200.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,112.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole purchased 36 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,255.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Further Reading

