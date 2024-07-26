Crewe Advisors LLC Sells 88 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Crewe Advisors LLC reduced its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 278.0% in the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 213.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.33.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $118.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 908,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,805. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.08. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.60 and a 12-month high of $129.19. The firm has a market cap of $49.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.81.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

