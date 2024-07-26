Crewe Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,000 Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $183,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Prospect Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.30. 129,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,805. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.02 and its 200 day moving average is $32.16. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $36.66. The company has a market capitalization of $366.61 million, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.23.

About Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF

The EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of companies producing most of their revenue from internet or ecommerce activity in emerging markets. EMQQ was launched on Nov 13, 2014 and is managed by EMQQ.

