Crewe Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TOST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,699,000. Meritage Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,270,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,600,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708,597 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Toast by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,974,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704,039 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Toast by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,349,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449,778 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Toast

In related news, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $2,388,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,964.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Toast news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $2,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 31,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,530.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $2,388,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,979,964.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 368,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,466. 13.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TOST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Baird R W cut Toast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Toast from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho upgraded Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.65.

Toast Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TOST traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $25.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,933,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,928,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of -49.60 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.96 and a 200 day moving average of $23.04. Toast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $27.90.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Toast had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toast Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

