Crewe Advisors LLC Makes New $185,000 Investment in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 724 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 111,914 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,454,000 after acquiring an additional 75,729 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 150,998 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $35,692,000 after buying an additional 40,861 shares during the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $608,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $1,902,593.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Claude Mongeau bought 5,650 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $221.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $1,902,593.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $239.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.53.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $222.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,153,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,454. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.36. The company has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $183.09 and a 1 year high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

