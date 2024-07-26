Crewe Advisors LLC Makes New $169,000 Investment in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 175,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,756,000 after purchasing an additional 107,393 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 172,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 76,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 15,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,621.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 841,588 shares of company stock worth $568,972,027. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.25.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.08. 16,326,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,891,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.44. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $66.89. The company has a market cap of $284.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.49%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.60%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

