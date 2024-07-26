Crewe Advisors LLC Makes New $160,000 Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOW. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW stock traded up $97.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $828.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,548,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,869. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $742.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $750.01. The firm has a market cap of $169.77 billion, a PE ratio of 88.57, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $527.24 and a 52 week high of $850.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOW. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their target price on ServiceNow from $870.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $830.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $833.57.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,124,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total value of $90,922.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,606.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,530 shares of company stock worth $3,997,012 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

