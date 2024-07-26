Crewe Advisors LLC Invests $29,000 in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Hill Island Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $772,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 22,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC stock traded up $4.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $171.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,366,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,894. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.40. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $127.71 and a one year high of $221.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.84 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.64.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

