Crewe Advisors LLC Invests $26,000 in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 161 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at $530,000. Natixis raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 43.6% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 6,186 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth about $282,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 607.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,919 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 321,852 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on LNG shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.09.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNG traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $176.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,223,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,343. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.31 and a 52 week high of $184.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.96.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

