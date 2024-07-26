Crewe Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 658 United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 658 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $620,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,635 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 1,008.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 271,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,215,000 after acquiring an additional 247,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UAL shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.20 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

United Airlines Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of UAL traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,987,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,013,759. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.44. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.68 and a 1-year high of $56.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.86.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

