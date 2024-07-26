Crewe Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,260 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,260 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 481.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,547,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $148,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,471 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 41.9% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 45,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares during the period. Summa Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $2,781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.32. 18,043,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,687,780. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $107.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.95 and a 200-day moving average of $85.38.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $579,375. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Starbucks from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

