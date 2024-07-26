Crewe Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 54.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.08. 3,632,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,291,432. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.08. The company has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.53 and a fifty-two week high of $97.22.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

