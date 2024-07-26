Crewe Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,310.4% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2,373.2% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEM. UBS Group upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Newmont from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Newmont from $46.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Newmont Stock Down 4.2 %

NEM stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.70. 12,534,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,340,813. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $48.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.47.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $547,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,964,788.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.