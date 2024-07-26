Crewe Advisors LLC Acquires 550 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 62.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,461,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $138,573,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,460,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,208 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 189.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,565,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2,198.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 994,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,886,000 after purchasing an additional 950,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,297,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,350. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $85.28 and a one year high of $94.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.3053 dividend. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

