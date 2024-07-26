CreativeOne Wealth LLC Takes Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 310.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Stock Up 1.8 %

Linde stock traded up $8.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $451.08. The stock had a trading volume of 483,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,509. The company has a market capitalization of $216.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $437.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $437.63. Linde plc has a one year low of $361.02 and a one year high of $477.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $464.25.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

