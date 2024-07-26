CreativeOne Wealth LLC Raises Position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,349 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned about 0.33% of Global X Cloud Computing ETF worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLOU. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. James J. Burns & Company LLC bought a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLOU traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $19.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,508. The company has a market capitalization of $405.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 0.98. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $23.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.94.

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

