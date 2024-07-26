CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 5,028 Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $147,000.

NYSEARCA RWK traded up $1.97 on Friday, hitting $115.24. 38,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,521. The company has a market cap of $784.78 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $87.00 and a 12 month high of $116.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.51 and a 200-day moving average of $109.35.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

