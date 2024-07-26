CreativeOne Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 85.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $627,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 661,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,592,000 after purchasing an additional 40,504 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth $1,045,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the first quarter valued at $672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

CPB stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,189,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,384. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $37.94 and a fifty-two week high of $48.63.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPB. StockNews.com cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.56.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

