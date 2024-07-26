CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $5,050,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,287,748. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $5,050,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,287,748. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,018,500 shares of company stock valued at $34,342,615 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $8.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $500.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,054,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,335. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $509.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $465.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $423.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $161.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GS shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. HSBC upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $490.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.59.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

