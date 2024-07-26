CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Heirloom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.75 on Friday, hitting $248.88. 218,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,366. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.94. The company has a market cap of $64.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $253.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

