CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Bensler LLC raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 277,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,921,000 after purchasing an additional 25,688 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.93. The company had a trading volume of 79,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,824. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.52. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.03 and a 1-year high of $46.94.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

