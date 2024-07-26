CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 189.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN stock traded up $5.56 on Friday, reaching $298.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,214,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,176. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $322.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $191.82 and a 12 month high of $345.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $286.00 to $371.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $316.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.06.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

