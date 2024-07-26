CreativeOne Wealth LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 76.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,735.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 370.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,512. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $117.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.22 and a 200 day moving average of $109.14.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.