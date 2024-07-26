CreativeOne Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Crane (NYSE:CR)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,568 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 126,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,913,000 after purchasing an additional 62,613 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $951,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 31,069 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,322,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $156,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $911,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CR traded up $3.01 on Friday, reaching $158.37. The stock had a trading volume of 84,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a 12-month low of $82.57 and a 12-month high of $160.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.12.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.39 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Crane’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Crane from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Crane from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Crane from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Crane from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crane has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.50.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

