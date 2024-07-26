CreativeOne Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 81.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,017 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 176,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 95,299 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 16,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $921,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,446.7% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $77.86. 1,075,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,402,114. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $56.78 and a 1-year high of $84.16. The company has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.19 and its 200 day moving average is $73.70.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

