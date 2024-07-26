CreativeOne Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 5,496 iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1,219.7% during the fourth quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 210,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,188,000 after purchasing an additional 194,237 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 92,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,657,000 after acquiring an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 334.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,765,000 after acquiring an additional 71,999 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 95,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,996,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of IWL stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.24. 45,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,273. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 1 year low of $99.37 and a 1 year high of $139.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.26 and its 200 day moving average is $126.46.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

