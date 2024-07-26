CreativeOne Wealth LLC Acquires 37,336 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 98.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,336 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 792.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 233,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 207,592 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 7,799,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053,793 shares during the period. Natixis increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 268,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 64,782 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,390,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,503,000 after acquiring an additional 112,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,906,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,151,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.58.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.55%.

Insider Activity

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $455,026.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,841.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $455,026.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,841.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

