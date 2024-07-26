CreativeOne Wealth LLC Acquires 1,331 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.44. 1,787,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,074,258. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.15 and a 200 day moving average of $50.34.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

