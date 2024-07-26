Crane (NYSE:CR) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $156.96 and last traded at $156.83, with a volume of 79958 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $153.93.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CR has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Crane from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Crane from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Crane from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Crane from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.50.

Crane Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.61, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.80.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crane

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CR. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Crane in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Crane by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in Crane by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 11,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Crane by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Featured Articles

