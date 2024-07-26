Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 104.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Coursera from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Coursera from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Coursera from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Coursera from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coursera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.10.

Shares of NYSE:COUR traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.77. The company had a trading volume of 19,351,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,025. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.44. Coursera has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $21.26.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.43 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 16.05%. Coursera’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Coursera will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 16,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $152,966.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 249,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,886.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coursera news, SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 16,273 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $152,966.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 249,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,886.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,127,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,423,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,192 shares of company stock valued at $797,237 in the last 90 days. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,804,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Coursera in the second quarter worth $9,525,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in Coursera by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,766,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,701 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Coursera by 158.6% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,653,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,185,000 after buying an additional 1,014,316 shares during the period. Finally, Emory University purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the fourth quarter worth about $17,893,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

