Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Trading 2.4% Higher

Shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) shot up 2.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.97 and last traded at $9.64. 1,888,895 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 7,359,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.41.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CORZ. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Core Scientific in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $0.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.71.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average of $4.97.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $179.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Core Scientific news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $68,744.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 359,877 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,245.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Core Scientific news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $68,744.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 359,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,245.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 3,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $37,662.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 393,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,930,345.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORZ. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the second quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $65,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

