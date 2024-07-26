Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT) Short Interest Up 747.3% in July

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 619,400 shares, an increase of 747.3% from the June 30th total of 73,100 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of CDT traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.24. 698,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,873. Conduit Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.61.

Conduit Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

About Conduit Pharmaceuticals

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products that provides unmet medical needs in the areas of autoimmune diseases and idiopathic male infertility. Its pipeline includes AZD1656, which has completed Phase I trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, renal transplant, Hashimoto's thyroiditis and Grave's disease, uveitis, and preterm labor; and AZD5904, which has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of idiopathic male infertility.

