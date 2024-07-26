Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a drop of 47.5% from the June 30th total of 2,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CMTL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Trading Up 2.9 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMTL. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,651,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 369.1% in the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 886,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 697,248 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,898,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,959,000. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 15.4% in the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 221,380 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ CMTL traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.24. 183,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,800. Comtech Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.05.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $128.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.42 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of next-gen telecommunication solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's Satellite and Space Communications segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitates the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms, and frequency converters; and satellite communications and tracking antenna systems, including high precision full motion fixed and mobile X/Y tracking antennas, RF feeds, reflectors, and radomes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.