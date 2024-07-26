Comparing American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF) and Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX)

American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF – Get Free Report) and Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

American Lithium has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freeport-McMoRan has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of American Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.8% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Lithium 0 0 0 0 N/A Freeport-McMoRan 0 5 10 1 2.75

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for American Lithium and Freeport-McMoRan, as reported by MarketBeat.

Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus target price of $53.07, suggesting a potential upside of 18.66%. Given Freeport-McMoRan’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Freeport-McMoRan is more favorable than American Lithium.

Profitability

This table compares American Lithium and Freeport-McMoRan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Lithium N/A -16.28% -15.96% Freeport-McMoRan 7.83% 7.60% 3.95%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Lithium and Freeport-McMoRan’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Lithium N/A N/A -$18.80 million ($0.11) -4.38 Freeport-McMoRan $24.67 billion 2.62 $1.85 billion $1.13 39.77

Freeport-McMoRan has higher revenue and earnings than American Lithium. American Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Freeport-McMoRan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Freeport-McMoRan beats American Lithium on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Menika Mining Ltd. and changed its name to American Lithium Corp. in April 2016. American Lithium Corp. was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile. The company was formerly known as Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc. and changed its name to Freeport-McMoRan Inc. in July 2014. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

