CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Short Interest Up 533.3% in July

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 533.3% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLGN traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $4.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,090. The company has a market capitalization of $54.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 0.23. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $7.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.40.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 70.58% and a negative return on equity of 24.74%. Equities analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CollPlant Biotechnologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 361,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 61,120 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 50,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 530,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 62,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

