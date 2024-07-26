Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Holdings Lifted by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 529.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 101,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,862,000 after purchasing an additional 85,664 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 0.4% in the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 135,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,074,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,334,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 100.0% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, Director Katrin Suder sold 574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $38,521.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,481.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, Director Katrin Suder sold 574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $38,521.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,481.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $1,183,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,937 shares in the company, valued at $24,450,929.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 714,232 shares of company stock valued at $55,423,126 over the last 90 days. 12.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, June 21st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cloudflare

Cloudflare Stock Up 0.2 %

NET traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.19. The company had a trading volume of 871,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,558,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.88 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.30. The company has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 13.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.93 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Cloudflare

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.