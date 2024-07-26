City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 83.8% from the June 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

City Developments Stock Down 1.6 %

CDEVY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.95. 13,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,583. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.29. City Developments has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $5.67.

City Developments Company Profile

Featured Stories

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate company with a network spanning 112 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, shopping malls and integrated developments.

