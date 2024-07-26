Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Gap Up to $5.51

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.51, but opened at $5.88. Cipher Mining shares last traded at $5.92, with a volume of 1,223,376 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CIFR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up from $5.50) on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Cipher Mining from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.40.

Cipher Mining Trading Up 3.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day moving average is $4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.08 and a current ratio of 8.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.68 and a beta of 2.29.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Cipher Mining had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $48.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.05 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 296,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $1,182,464.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,223,411 shares in the company, valued at $471,711,409.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,302,379 shares of company stock valued at $24,285,016. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cipher Mining

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cipher Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in Cipher Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cipher Mining



Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Featured Stories

