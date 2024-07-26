Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.23

Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.23 and last traded at $22.21, with a volume of 1718687 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.70.

CNK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cinemark from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.90.

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.66.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.40. Cinemark had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 69.48%. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cinemark by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,844,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,046,000 after acquiring an additional 214,102 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Cinemark by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 288,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 67,851 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at $3,000,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Cinemark by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cinemark by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

