Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Gap Down to $120.30

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $120.30, but opened at $116.00. Cincinnati Financial shares last traded at $122.04, with a volume of 68,685 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CINF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.32. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.47 per share, for a total transaction of $113,470.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,988 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,018.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cincinnati Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 252.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.