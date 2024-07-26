CIBC Cuts Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$25.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Friday, July 5th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Canada currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.52.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Air Canada

Air Canada Stock Performance

AC opened at C$16.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.80, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.40. Air Canada has a 1-year low of C$15.93 and a 1-year high of C$24.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,767.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.15) by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.13 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 3.1906412 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.