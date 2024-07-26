Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Increased to $295.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $285.00 to $295.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $270.05.

Chubb Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CB stock opened at $265.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $262.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.11. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $198.10 and a fifty-two week high of $275.41.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb will post 20.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at $71,596,589.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,596,589.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $626,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,648,059.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,985 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chubb

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CB. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chubb by 76.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

