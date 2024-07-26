Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Trading Down 1.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) fell 1.6% during trading on Friday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $66.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill traded as low as $49.56 and last traded at $50.00. 6,384,256 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 14,177,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.82.

CMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,270.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 40,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 39,600 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3,988.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,996,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $187,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,203 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,875.8% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,029,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,202 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6,933.0% during the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at about $3,446,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $68.67 billion, a PE ratio of 53.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 46.17% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

